Will Mark Stone score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

Stone is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Stone has picked up one assist on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 13 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 21.0 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

