The Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault among them, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center. Looking to bet on Marchessault's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:24 per game on the ice, is +1.

In two of five games this year, Marchessault has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Marchessault has registered a point twice this year in five games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Marchessault has yet to put up an assist this year through five games.

Marchessault's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

There is a 34.5% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 13 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 5 Games 3 2 Points 2 2 Goals 0 0 Assists 2

