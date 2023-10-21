For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Marchessault has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 13 total goals (2.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

