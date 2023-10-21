Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Eichel in that upcoming Golden Knights-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Eichel has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 20:03 on the ice per game.

Eichel has a goal in three of five contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Eichel has a point in four of five games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Eichel has had an assist twice this season in five games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Eichel hits the over on his points over/under is 36.4%, based on the odds.

Eichel has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 13 total goals (2.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 5 Games 2 5 Points 1 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

