For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jack Eichel a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.5 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

Eichel has scored in three of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Eichel's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 5.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 13 total goals (2.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

