The Vegas Golden Knights, Ivan Barbashev included, will play the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Barbashev in that upcoming Golden Knights-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 15:24 on the ice per game.

In one of five games this season, Barbashev has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Barbashev has recorded a point in one of five games playedthis season.

Barbashev has yet to put up an assist this season through five games.

The implied probability that Barbashev hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 13 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 5 Games 3 1 Points 4 1 Goals 2 0 Assists 2

