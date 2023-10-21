Will Ivan Barbashev light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

Barbashev has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Barbashev has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 13 total goals (2.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

