Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks on October 21, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Chandler Stephenson and others when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Stephenson is Vegas' top contributor with six points. He has two goals and four assists this season.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Sharks
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
William Karlsson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing five points (one goal, four assists) to the team.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Oct. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Mark Stone's season total of five points has come from zero goals and five assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 10
|0
|2
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Seth Jones Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Seth Jones has racked up three total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has zero goals and three assists.
Jones Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
