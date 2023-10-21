Sportsbooks have set player props for Chandler Stephenson and others when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Stephenson is Vegas' top contributor with six points. He has two goals and four assists this season.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 1 2 3 1 at Sharks Oct. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 10 1 1 2 2

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

William Karlsson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing five points (one goal, four assists) to the team.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Oct. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Oct. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 10 0 0 0 1

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Mark Stone's season total of five points has come from zero goals and five assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 19 0 2 2 4 vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Oct. 12 0 0 0 0 vs. Kraken Oct. 10 0 2 2 1

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Seth Jones has racked up three total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has zero goals and three assists.

Jones Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Oct. 14 0 1 1 2 at Bruins Oct. 11 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 10 0 1 1 2

