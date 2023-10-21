Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) will aim to extend a five-game win streak when they face the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) on the road on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-225)
|Blackhawks (+185)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been victorious all four times when playing as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.
- The Golden Knights have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Vegas' games have gone over 6 goals only once this season (in five opportunities).
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|19 (2nd)
|Goals
|11 (17th)
|8 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|13 (19th)
|4 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (24th)
|1 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|1 (4th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights' 19 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights are ranked fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded eight total goals (only 1.6 per game).
- Their +11 goal differential is top in the league.
