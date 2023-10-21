The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) will aim to extend a five-game win streak when they face the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) on the road on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-225) Blackhawks (+185) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been victorious all four times when playing as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

The Golden Knights have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Vegas' games have gone over 6 goals only once this season (in five opportunities).

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 19 (2nd) Goals 11 (17th) 8 (5th) Goals Allowed 13 (19th) 4 (8th) Power Play Goals 1 (24th) 1 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 1 (4th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights' 19 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are ranked fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded eight total goals (only 1.6 per game).

Their +11 goal differential is top in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.