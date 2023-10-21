Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 21
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) at United Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights have won five straight games.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's game.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 3, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (5-0 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Vegas has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals four times, and are 4-0-0 in those games.
- When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is undefeated (3-0-0, six points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|5th
|3.8
|Goals Scored
|2.2
|27th
|3rd
|1.6
|Goals Allowed
|2.6
|10th
|15th
|31.8
|Shots
|27.2
|26th
|12th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|37
|31st
|11th
|23.53%
|Power Play %
|4.55%
|29th
|8th
|92.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|92.31%
|8th
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
