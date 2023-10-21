The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) at United Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights have won five straight games.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 3, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-225)

Golden Knights (-225) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.2 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (5-0 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Vegas has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals four times, and are 4-0-0 in those games.

When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is undefeated (3-0-0, six points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 5th 3.8 Goals Scored 2.2 27th 3rd 1.6 Goals Allowed 2.6 10th 15th 31.8 Shots 27.2 26th 12th 28.8 Shots Allowed 37 31st 11th 23.53% Power Play % 4.55% 29th 8th 92.31% Penalty Kill % 92.31% 8th

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

