Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) are lopsided favorites when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) on Saturday, October 21. The Golden Knights are -225 on the moneyline to win over the Blackhawks (+185) in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-225
|+185
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends
- Chicago and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals once this season.
- The Golden Knights were favored on the moneyline in four games this season, and won each time.
- The Blackhawks have been made the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent twice.
- Vegas has had moneyline odds of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.
- Chicago is 2-2 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +185 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.