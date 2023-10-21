The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) are lopsided favorites when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) on Saturday, October 21. The Golden Knights are -225 on the moneyline to win over the Blackhawks (+185) in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Blackhawks Moneyline Total BetMGM -225 +185 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals once this season.

The Golden Knights were favored on the moneyline in four games this season, and won each time.

The Blackhawks have been made the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

Vegas has had moneyline odds of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Chicago is 2-2 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +185 or longer on the moneyline.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.