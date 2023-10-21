How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, October 21, with the Golden Knights victorious in five straight games.
You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS to watch as the Golden Knights and the Blackhawks meet.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed eight total goals (only 1.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 19 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up eight goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Chandler Stephenson
|5
|2
|4
|6
|0
|1
|59.1%
|William Karlsson
|5
|1
|4
|5
|3
|3
|61.2%
|Mark Stone
|5
|0
|5
|5
|4
|12
|-
|Shea Theodore
|5
|1
|4
|5
|4
|4
|-
|Jack Eichel
|5
|3
|2
|5
|6
|7
|40.5%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 13 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is 19th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 11 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up just 2.4 goals per game (12 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored only 11 goals over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Corey Perry
|5
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|-
|Seth Jones
|5
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|-
|Connor Bedard
|5
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|32.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|30%
|Tyler Johnson
|5
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|23.1%
