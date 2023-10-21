Currently, the Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) at United Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Undisclosed Alex Pietrangelo D Questionable Face

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colton Dach C Out Ankle Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 19 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.

Their goal differential (+11) tops the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 11 goals this season (2.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.

Chicago has allowed 13 total goals this season (2.6 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.

Their -2 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-225) Blackhawks (+185) 6

