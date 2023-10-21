Florida State vs. Duke: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) and the seventh-ranked scoring offense in the country will hit the field against the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the fourth-ranked scoring D, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Seminoles are favored, by 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 49 points.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Duke matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Florida State vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-13.5)
|49
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-13.5)
|48.5
|-690
|+480
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Memphis vs UAB
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- Texas vs Houston
- Rice vs Tulsa
- Air Force vs Navy
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- SMU vs Temple
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- North Texas vs Tulane
- Washington State vs Oregon
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Tennessee vs Alabama
Florida State vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Florida State has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- Duke has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
Florida State & Duke 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|To Win the ACC
|-184
|Bet $184 to win $100
|Duke
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+1300
|Bet $100 to win $1300
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.