Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Fancy a wager on Stephenson in the Golden Knights-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information below.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 18:55 on the ice per game.

Stephenson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in five games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Stephenson has registered a point in a game three times this season over five games played, with multiple points in two games.

In three of five games this season, Stephenson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 13 total goals (2.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 5 Games 3 6 Points 1 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

