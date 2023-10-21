The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Chandler Stephenson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Stephenson has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 13 total goals (2.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

