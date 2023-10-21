The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Chandler Stephenson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

  • In two of five games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Stephenson has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 13 total goals (2.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

