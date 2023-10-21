Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Carson City County, Nevada? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nevada This Week

Carson City County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Sierra Lutheran High School at McDermitt High School