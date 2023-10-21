Can we count on Brett Howden lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44 if he scores a goal)

Howden 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 54 games last season, Howden scored -- but just one goal each time.

Howden produced zero points on the power play last season.

Howden's shooting percentage last season was 11.3%. He averaged 0.9 shots per game.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blackhawks ranked 28th in goals against, allowing 299 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

The Blackhawks shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

