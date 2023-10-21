Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Mississippi State matchup in this article.
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-6)
|48.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-5.5)
|48.5
|-225
|+184
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Arkansas is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Razorbacks have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Mississippi State has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 6 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Arkansas & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Arkansas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Mississippi State
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
