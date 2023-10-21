On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Alec Martinez going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

Martinez 2022-23 stats and insights

Martinez scored in three of 77 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Martinez produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 3.9% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in league action.

The Blackhawks secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

