If you live in Humboldt County, Nevada and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Nevada This Week

Humboldt County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lowry High School at Churchill County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Fallon, NV

Fallon, NV Conference: 3A Northern - East

3A Northern - East How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Sierra Lutheran High School at McDermitt High School