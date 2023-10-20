Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Churchill County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Churchill County, Nevada this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Churchill County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Lowry High School at Churchill County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Fallon, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
