Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Carson City County, Nevada? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

    Friday

    Carson High School at Douglas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
    • Location: Minden, NV
    • Conference: 5A Northern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Sierra Lutheran High School at McDermitt High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 21
    • Location: McDermitt, NV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

