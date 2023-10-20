Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Carson City County, Nevada? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Other Games in Nevada This Week

Carson City County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Carson High School at Douglas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Minden, NV

Minden, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Sierra Lutheran High School at McDermitt High School