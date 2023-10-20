Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carson City County This Week
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Carson City County, Nevada? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Carson City County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Carson High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Minden, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sierra Lutheran High School at McDermitt High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 21
- Location: McDermitt, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
