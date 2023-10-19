The Vegas Golden Knights, William Karlsson among them, play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Karlsson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

William Karlsson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has a goal in one of his four games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Karlsson has registered a point twice this year in four games played, and had multiple points both times.

Karlsson has an assist in two of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.

They had the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 8 4 Points 9 1 Goals 6 3 Assists 3

