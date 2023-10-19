Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Washoe County, Nevada? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Mineral County High School at Pyramid Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Nixon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Damonte Ranch High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
