Shea Theodore will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets face off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Theodore? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Shea Theodore vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Theodore has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 23:24 on the ice per game.

Theodore has scored a goal in one of four games this year.

Theodore has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through four games played).

Theodore has had an assist in one of four games this season.

The implied probability is 50% that Theodore hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Theodore has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Theodore Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

The Jets conceded 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.

They had the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 8 2 Points 5 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 5

