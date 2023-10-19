Thursday's game at Chase Field has the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 5:07 PM ET (on October 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Phillies Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a perfect record of 5-0.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Phillies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 68, or 61.8%, of those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 59-31 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.

The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 45, or 48.9%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 27 times in 63 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 9 @ Braves L 5-4 Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried October 11 Braves W 10-2 Aaron Nola vs Bryce Elder October 12 Braves W 3-1 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 16 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks - Ranger Suárez vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule