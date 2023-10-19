Mark Stone will be among those in action Thursday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. If you'd like to wager on Stone's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mark Stone vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Stone has averaged 20:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Stone has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

In two of four games this season Stone has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Stone has had an assist twice this year in four games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Stone has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Stone having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.

They had the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 8 3 Points 12 0 Goals 6 3 Assists 6

