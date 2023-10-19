The Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault among them, face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Considering a bet on Marchessault? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus this season, in 17:33 per game on the ice, is +2.

Marchessault has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Marchessault has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Marchessault has yet to put up an assist this year through four games.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 56.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

The Jets allowed 224 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 10th in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 8 1 Points 6 1 Goals 3 0 Assists 3

