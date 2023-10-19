Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Eichel in the Golden Knights-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jack Eichel vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:38 per game on the ice, is +2.

Eichel has a goal in two of four games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Eichel has a point in three of four games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Eichel has had an assist twice this year in four games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Eichel's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

Eichel has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

Defensively, the Jets were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

Their +22 goal differential ranked 13th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 7 4 Points 9 2 Goals 6 2 Assists 3

