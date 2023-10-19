Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has five points (two goals, three assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 1 2 3 1 at Sharks Oct. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 10 1 1 2 2

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Jack Eichel has four points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding two assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 8 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 1 1 2 8 at Sharks Oct. 12 0 1 1 6 vs. Kraken Oct. 10 1 0 1 3

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

William Karlsson has four total points for Vegas, with one goal and three assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Oct. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Oct. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 10 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Kyle Connor is an offensive leader for Winnipeg with four points (1.3 per game), with three goals and one assist in three games (playing 21:49 per game).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 2 1 3 7 at Flames Oct. 11 1 0 1 5

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Mark Scheifele is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with four total points (1.3 per game), with three goals and one assist in three games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 17 1 0 1 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 at Flames Oct. 11 1 0 1 3

