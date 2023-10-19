Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Jets on October 19, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Golden Knights vs. Jets Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs. Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs. Jets Prediction
|Golden Knights vs. Jets Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has five points (two goals, three assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Sharks
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Jack Eichel has four points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding two assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|8
|at Sharks
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
William Karlsson has four total points for Vegas, with one goal and three assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Oct. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Kyle Connor is an offensive leader for Winnipeg with four points (1.3 per game), with three goals and one assist in three games (playing 21:49 per game).
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Mark Scheifele is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with four total points (1.3 per game), with three goals and one assist in three games.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
