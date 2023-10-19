Golden Knights vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (4-0, on a four-game winning streak) go on the road against the Winnipeg Jets (1-2) at Canada Life Centre. The game on Thursday, October 19 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Jets (-105)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- In the 21 games the Golden Knights were favored on the moneyline last season they tallied a 16-5 win-loss record.
- Last season, Vegas was 16-5 (victorious in 76.2% of its games) when it played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- The Golden Knights have a 53.5% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this contest.
- Last season, 60 of Vegas' games went over Thursday's over/under of 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs Jets Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings
|Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Vegas gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.
- They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
- The 42 power-play goals Vegas put up last season (on 207 chances) ranked 25th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.
- The 10 shorthanded goals Vegas scored last season ranked sixth among all NHL teams.
- The Golden Knights' 77.44% penalty-kill success rate ranked 19th in the league.
- The Golden Knights won 52.3% of their faceoffs to rank seventh in the NHL.
- Vegas scored on 10.3% of its shots as a team (12th in league).
- The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
