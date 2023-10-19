The Vegas Golden Knights (4-0, on a four-game winning streak) go on the road against the Winnipeg Jets (1-2) at Canada Life Centre. The game on Thursday, October 19 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-115) Jets (-105) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

In the 21 games the Golden Knights were favored on the moneyline last season they tallied a 16-5 win-loss record.

Last season, Vegas was 16-5 (victorious in 76.2% of its games) when it played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

The Golden Knights have a 53.5% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this contest.

Last season, 60 of Vegas' games went over Thursday's over/under of 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Jets Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings

Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank) Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Vegas gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.

They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

The 42 power-play goals Vegas put up last season (on 207 chances) ranked 25th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.

The 10 shorthanded goals Vegas scored last season ranked sixth among all NHL teams.

The Golden Knights' 77.44% penalty-kill success rate ranked 19th in the league.

The Golden Knights won 52.3% of their faceoffs to rank seventh in the NHL.

Vegas scored on 10.3% of its shots as a team (12th in league).

The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

