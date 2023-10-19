The Vegas Golden Knights (4-0) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they square off against the Winnipeg Jets (1-2) on the road on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Golden Knights 6, Jets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-120)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Jets Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights had a 51-22-9 record overall, with a 16-11-27 record in matchups that required overtime, last season.

Vegas was 25-8-7 (57 points) in its 40 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times last season the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they had a 1-10-2 record, picking up four points.

Vegas scored exactly two goals in 22 games last season (4-11-7 record, 15 points).

The Golden Knights scored at least three goals 67 times, and went 62-3-2 in those games (to register 126 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas scored a single power-play goal, it went 22-7-1 to record 45 points.

When it outshot its opponent, Vegas was 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights were outshot by their opponent 50 times, and went 28-18-4 (60 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3 21st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 15th 31.5 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 18th 20.29% Power Play % 19.26% 23rd 19th 77.44% Penalty Kill % 82.43% 7th

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

