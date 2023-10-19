The Vegas Golden Knights (4-0) are favored on the road (-120 moneyline odds to win) against the Winnipeg Jets (1-2, +100 moneyline odds). The contest on Thursday starts at 8:00 PM ET from Canada Life Centre on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Jets Moneyline Total BetMGM -120 +100 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Jets Betting Trends

Every game Winnipeg has played this season has had more than 6 goals.

The Golden Knights were victorious all three games when favored on the moneyline.

The Jets fell in the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Vegas has had three games with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, and claimed a victory each time.

Winnipeg has played with moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.