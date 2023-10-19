Having taken four in a row, the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Golden Knights vs Jets Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)

The Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the league.

They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights recorded last season (25th in the NHL) came via 207 power-play chances.

The Golden Knights had the league's 18th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.29%).

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100% William Karlsson 82 14 39 53 33 44 55.3%

Jets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Jets had one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.

With 246 goals (three per game) last season, the Jets had the league's 21st-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of +22, they were 13th in the league.

The Jets had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 270 chances.

The Jets' power-play percentage (19.26) ranked them 23rd in the league.

Jets Key Players