How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken four in a row, the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Golden Knights and Jets meet on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs Jets Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Jets Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Jets Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Jets Betting Trends & Stats
Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the league.
- They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
- The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights recorded last season (25th in the NHL) came via 207 power-play chances.
- The Golden Knights had the league's 18th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.29%).
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
|William Karlsson
|82
|14
|39
|53
|33
|44
|55.3%
Jets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Jets had one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- With 246 goals (three per game) last season, the Jets had the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- With a goal differential of +22, they were 13th in the league.
- The Jets had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 270 chances.
- The Jets' power-play percentage (19.26) ranked them 23rd in the league.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|31
|49
|80
|40
|42
|28.6%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|60
|76
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48%
|Gabriel Vilardi
|63
|23
|18
|41
|16
|23
|46%
|Nino Niederreiter
|78
|24
|17
|41
|22
|33
|61.5%
