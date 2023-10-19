Here's a look at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (4-0), which currently has three players listed, as the Golden Knights prepare for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (1-2) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Undisclosed Alec Martinez D Out Undisclosed Alex Pietrangelo D Questionable Face

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the NHL last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Vegas allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

Jets Season Insights (2022-23)

With 246 goals (three per game) last season, the Jets had the league's 21st-ranked offense.

Winnipeg had one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.

They had the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +22.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-120) Jets (+100) 6

