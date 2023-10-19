Golden Knights vs. Jets Injury Report Today - October 19
Here's a look at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (4-0), which currently has three players listed, as the Golden Knights prepare for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (1-2) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alex Pietrangelo
|D
|Questionable
|Face
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the NHL last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Vegas allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.
- Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.
Jets Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 246 goals (three per game) last season, the Jets had the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- Winnipeg had one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.
- They had the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +22.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.