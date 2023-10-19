High school football is happening this week in Clark County, Nevada, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Shadow Ridge High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19

7:00 PM PT on October 19 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Palo Verde High School at Cimarron-Memorial High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on October 20

5:45 PM PT on October 20 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Western High School at Rancho High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on October 20

5:45 PM PT on October 20 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Sunrise Mountain High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM PT on October 20

5:55 PM PT on October 20 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 4A Sky

4A Sky How to Stream: Watch Here

Durango High School at Desert Pines High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Cheyenne High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Desert Oasis High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 4A Mountain

4A Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Ed W. Clark High School at Spring Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra Vista High School at Green Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Foothill High School at Basic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverado High School at Arbor View High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Lutheran High School at Las Vegas High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Losee High School at Mojave High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Del Sol High School at Bonanza High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20

6:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Pahrump Valley High School at Boulder City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Boulder City, NV

Boulder City, NV Conference: 3A Southern - Mountain

3A Southern - Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at The Meadows School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Virgin Valley High School at Moapa Valley High School