Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Clark County, Nevada, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Shadow Ridge High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 19
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Palo Verde High School at Cimarron-Memorial High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Rancho High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Sunrise Mountain High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 4A Sky
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durango High School at Desert Pines High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Cheyenne High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Desert Oasis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 4A Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ed W. Clark High School at Spring Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra Vista High School at Green Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foothill High School at Basic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverado High School at Arbor View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Lutheran High School at Las Vegas High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Losee High School at Mojave High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Sol High School at Bonanza High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pahrump Valley High School at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- Conference: 3A Southern - Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at The Meadows School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Virgin Valley High School at Moapa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Overton, NV
- Conference: 3A Southern - Desert
- How to Stream: Watch Here
