The Vegas Golden Knights, with Chandler Stephenson, are in action Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Stephenson's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson's plus-minus this season, in 19:19 per game on the ice, is +2.

Stephenson has a goal in two of four games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Stephenson has posted two or more points in two of the four games he's played this season.

In two of four games this year, Stephenson has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Jets in 2022-23

The Jets conceded 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+22) ranked 13th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 8 5 Points 13 2 Goals 5 3 Assists 8

