Penguins vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - October 18
As they gear up to meet the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) on Wednesday, October 18 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.
- Pittsburgh gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.
Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- Detroit gave up 275 total goals (3.4 per game), 22nd in the league.
- They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-130)
|Red Wings (+110)
|6.5
