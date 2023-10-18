Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) will visit the New York Liberty (32-8) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 18. The opening tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

In New York's previous game, it took down Las Vegas 87-73 at home. Jonquel Jones (27 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 66.7 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Breanna Stewart (20 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK, 50 FG%) led the way for the Liberty. Plum (29 PTS, 2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) and A'ja Wilson (16 PTS, 11 REB, 25 FG%) paced the Aces.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Aces Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-225 to win)

Liberty (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Aces (+185 to win)

Aces (+185 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-5.5)

Liberty (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Aces Season Stats

In 2023, the Aces are best in the league offensively (92.8 points scored per game) and second-best on defense (80.3 points conceded).

Las Vegas collects 34.8 rebounds per game and concede 34.3 boards, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively, in the league.

The Aces are second-best in the league in assists (21.7 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Las Vegas is best in the WNBA in committing them (11.1 per game). It is fifth in forcing them (13.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Aces are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 9.3. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 37.2%.

Las Vegas gives up 7.7 3-pointers per game and concedes 34.3% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and sixth, respectively, in the league.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces score 94.4 points per game at home, 3.1 more than on the road (91.3). Defensively they concede 76.9 per game, 6.8 fewer points than away (83.7).

At home Las Vegas pulls down 35.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than away (34.5). It gives up 34.2 rebounds per game at home, 0.3 fewer than away (34.5).

The Aces collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (21.9) than on the road (21.5).

At home, Las Vegas commits 9.9 turnovers per game, 2.5 fewer than away (12.4). The team forces 13.7 turnovers per game at home, one more than on the road (12.7).

At home the Aces make 10 treys per game, 1.4 more than away (8.6). They shoot 37.8% from beyond the arc at home, 1.2% higher than on the road (36.6%).

At home, Las Vegas gives up 7.2 treys per game, 1.0 fewer than on the road (8.2). It allows 32.7% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 3% lower than on the road (35.7%).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

The Aces have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +185 odds on them winning this game.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 25-22-0 this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Aces.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.