Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: WNBA Finals Game 4 Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) will visit the New York Liberty (32-8) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 18. The opening tip is at 8:00 PM ET.
In New York's previous game, it took down Las Vegas 87-73 at home. Jonquel Jones (27 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 66.7 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Breanna Stewart (20 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK, 50 FG%) led the way for the Liberty. Plum (29 PTS, 2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) and A'ja Wilson (16 PTS, 11 REB, 25 FG%) paced the Aces.
Liberty vs. Aces Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-225 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Aces (+185 to win)
- What's the spread?: Liberty (-5.5)
- What's the over/under?: 168.5
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
Aces Season Stats
- In 2023, the Aces are best in the league offensively (92.8 points scored per game) and second-best on defense (80.3 points conceded).
- Las Vegas collects 34.8 rebounds per game and concede 34.3 boards, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively, in the league.
- The Aces are second-best in the league in assists (21.7 per game) in 2023.
- In terms of turnovers, Las Vegas is best in the WNBA in committing them (11.1 per game). It is fifth in forcing them (13.2 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Aces are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 9.3. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 37.2%.
- Las Vegas gives up 7.7 3-pointers per game and concedes 34.3% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and sixth, respectively, in the league.
Aces Home/Away Splits
- The Aces score 94.4 points per game at home, 3.1 more than on the road (91.3). Defensively they concede 76.9 per game, 6.8 fewer points than away (83.7).
- At home Las Vegas pulls down 35.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than away (34.5). It gives up 34.2 rebounds per game at home, 0.3 fewer than away (34.5).
- The Aces collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (21.9) than on the road (21.5).
- At home, Las Vegas commits 9.9 turnovers per game, 2.5 fewer than away (12.4). The team forces 13.7 turnovers per game at home, one more than on the road (12.7).
- At home the Aces make 10 treys per game, 1.4 more than away (8.6). They shoot 37.8% from beyond the arc at home, 1.2% higher than on the road (36.6%).
- At home, Las Vegas gives up 7.2 treys per game, 1.0 fewer than on the road (8.2). It allows 32.7% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 3% lower than on the road (35.7%).
Aces Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Aces lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- The Aces have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +185 odds on them winning this game.
- Against the spread, Las Vegas is 25-22-0 this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Aces.
