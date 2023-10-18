The New York Liberty will meet the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Aces vs. Liberty

Las Vegas scores an average of 92.8 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 80.6 New York allows.

Las Vegas' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than New York has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

This season, the Aces have a 32-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

Las Vegas' three-point shooting percentage this season (37.2%) is 3.1 percentage points higher than opponents of New York are averaging (34.1%).

The Aces are 21-3 when shooting over 34.1% as a team from three-point range.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds a contest, 3.1 more rebounds per game than Las Vegas' average.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces have performed worse offensively in their past 10 games, generating 90.1 points per contest, 2.7 fewer points their than season average of 92.8.

The Aces are making 0.5 fewer threes per contest in their previous 10 games (8.8) compared to their season average (9.3), and they are producing a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 games (36.7%) compared to their season mark (37.2%).

Aces Injuries