Take a look at the injury report for the Las Vegas Aces (34-6), which currently includes three players listed, as the Aces ready for their Eastern Conference finals game 4 with the New York Liberty (32-8) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 18 at 8:00 PM ET.

The teams square off once again after the Liberty defeated the Aces 87-73 Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9.0 5.4 3.7 Chelsea Gray Out Foot 15.3 4.0 7.3 Kiah Stokes Out Foot 2.2 5.9 0.6

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4.0 2.0 1.2

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson is the Aces' top scorer (22.9 points per game, third in WNBA) and rebounder (9.5, second in WNBA), and contributes 1.6 assists.

Jackie Young gets the Aces 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. She also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kelsey Plum gives the Aces 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. She also posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Alysha Clark is posting 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 44.4% of her shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -5.5 168.5

