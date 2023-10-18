In Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty will host the Las Vegas Aces.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) Over/Under: 169.5

Aces vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 85 Liberty 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Liberty

Pick ATS: Aces (+4.5)

Aces (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (169.5)

Aces vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Aces have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

Las Vegas has 25 wins in 47 games against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has seen 26 of its 47 games hit the over.

Aces matchups this season have a 173.1-point average over/under, 3.6 more points than this game's total.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces are the best squad in the WNBA in points scored (92.8 per game) and second-best in points conceded (80.3).

On the boards, Las Vegas is fifth in the league in rebounds (34.8 per game). It is sixth in rebounds allowed (34.3 per game).

The Aces are the best team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (11.1) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.2).

Beyond the arc, the Aces are second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 9.3. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 37.2%.

Giving up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.3% from downtown, the Aces are seventh and sixth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Las Vegas takes 64.0% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.0% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.4% of Las Vegas' baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.6% are 3-pointers.

