The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces are battling in the WNBA Finals, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Aces Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-5.5) 168.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 21-26-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Aces are 25-22-0 ATS this year.

New York has covered the spread 16 times this season (16-21 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

A total of 28 out of the Liberty's 47 games this season have hit the over.

The Aces and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 26 out of 47 times this season.

