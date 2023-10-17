William Karlsson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Karlsson against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

William Karlsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Karlsson had a plus-minus of +14, and averaged 17:28 on the ice.

He had a goal in 14 games last season through 82 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Karlsson had an assist in 32 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists seven times.

Karlsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

Their goal differential (+66) made them fourth-best in the league.

