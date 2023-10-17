The Dallas Stars (1-0) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0), who have won three in a row, on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Golden Knights 6, Stars -2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-105)

Golden Knights (-105) Total Pick: Under 5.5 (computer predicts 4 goals on average)

Under 5.5 (computer predicts 4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights had a 16-11-27 record in overtime contests last season, and a 51-22-9 overall record.

Vegas accumulated 57 points (25-8-7) in its 40 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Golden Knights scored just one goal in 13 games, and went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas picked up 15 points (4-11-7 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Golden Knights picked up 126 points in their 67 games when they scored three or more goals.

Last season Vegas scored a single power-play goal in 30 games, posting a record of 22-7-1.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Vegas posted a record of 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents had more shots in 50 games last season. The Golden Knights finished 28-18-4 in those games (60 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.5 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.9 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.29% 18th 3rd 83.47% Penalty Kill % 77.44% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

