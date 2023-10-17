Golden Knights vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 17
The Dallas Stars (1-0) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0), who have won three in a row, on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Golden Knights 6, Stars -2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-105)
- Total Pick: Under 5.5 (computer predicts 4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights had a 16-11-27 record in overtime contests last season, and a 51-22-9 overall record.
- Vegas accumulated 57 points (25-8-7) in its 40 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Last season the Golden Knights scored just one goal in 13 games, and went 1-10-2 (four points).
- Vegas picked up 15 points (4-11-7 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Golden Knights picked up 126 points in their 67 games when they scored three or more goals.
- Last season Vegas scored a single power-play goal in 30 games, posting a record of 22-7-1.
- When it outshot its opponent last season, Vegas posted a record of 34-7-6 (74 points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents had more shots in 50 games last season. The Golden Knights finished 28-18-4 in those games (60 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|31.5
|15th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|13th
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|20.29%
|18th
|3rd
|83.47%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.44%
|19th
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
