The Vegas Golden Knights, Shea Theodore among them, meet the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Theodore available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Shea Theodore vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Theodore Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Theodore averaged 15:55 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +16.

He had a goal in eight of 55 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Theodore had an assist in 28 of 55 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

He has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Theodore has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Theodore Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

