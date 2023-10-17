The Vegas Golden Knights, with Mark Stone, are in action Tuesday against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Stone's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Stone Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Stone averaged 15:43 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +11.

He had a goal in 14 of 43 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

Stone had an assist in 18 of 43 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

