Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Marchessault in the Golden Knights-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 76 games last season, Marchessault averaged 16:29 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +2.

He had a goal in 23 games last season out of 76 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Marchessault had an assist in 25 games last season out of 76 games played, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 57.1% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

Their goal differential (+66) made them fourth-best in the league.

