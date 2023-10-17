The Vegas Golden Knights, including Jack Eichel, will be in action Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Eichel in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Eichel averaged 17:27 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +26.

He had a goal in 21 of 67 games last season, with multiple goals in four of them.

In 33 of 67 games last season, Eichel had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

Eichel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 51.2% chance of Eichel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

